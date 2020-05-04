18:28
Prime Minister urges Kyrgyzstanis to stick to self-isolation

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev urged compatriots to show responsibility and observe self-isolation until the end of quarantine. Text of the appeal was sent out by the press service of the Government.

The head of the Cabinet noted that today the government is focused on preparing for resumption of economic activity in the country. To preserve jobs and incomes of citizens, a decision was made on phased resumption of activities in the most important and sought-after areas of the economy. «It was a difficult, but very important decision for the republic, made in strict accordance with its impact on the situation with coronavirus infection,» he said.

However, many people consider these concessions as abolition of the quarantine regime and return to previous life. I would like to stress that this is not so. All citizens, except those who have received work permits, must comply with quarantine requirements.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

He added that the risk of the spread of the virus persists, therefore, it is necessary to observe protective measures, primarily regarding compliance with social distancing rules.

«I would like to appeal to all citizens of Kyrgyzstan: all the recommendations of doctors on compliance with hygiene rules, self-isolation regime and social distancing should be implemented. I would also like to remind you that the heads of enterprises and organizations whose activities have been permitted since May 1, 2020 are personally responsible for the strict observance of all sanitary and epidemiological requirements. We prevented spread of the virus and managed to strengthen the capacity of the healthcare system. This was achieved primarily thanks to the support of citizens who showed restraint and understanding. But, in order to consolidate the achieved results, we must show responsibility until the end of quarantine, observing all the rules of self-isolation and social distancing. Protection of the lives and health of citizens, our loved ones and relatives is our common task,» the Prime Minister said.
