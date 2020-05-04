Almost all latest COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons

Almost all recent cases of coronavirus have been detected in contact persons. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told 24.kg news agency.

«They were under observation, in home quarantine under medical supervision. There are cases when a person was hospitalized with coronavirus, and then his or her family members tested positive for the virus,» she said.

According to her, there are very few imported cases in connection with cancellation of flights. Earlier, Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing that 1,170 passengers have arrived in Kyrgyzstan by charter flights since April 17, all of them were tested for PCR. «Five citizens who arrived from Ankara, Istanbul, Yekaterinburg, Dubai tested positive for coronavirus infection, all of them were hospitalized,» she said.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of persons who were in contact with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients as of today is 3,545 people. There are 908 people under observation.

Up to date, 830 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan. Most of the infected have recovered.