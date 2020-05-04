16:57
Deputy Prime Minister calls for strict compliance with sanitary standards

Epidemiological situation in Bishkek and Chui region should be under special control. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center. Press service of the Government reported.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov noted that the number of new cases of the infection is growing every day in Bishkek. «Serious measures must be taken to stabilize and improve the epidemiological situation. Mobile teams, epidemiological services, City Hall and specialized services need to step up work in this direction. The situation in Bishkek and Chui region should be under special control. Tighten control over contact persons in home quarantine,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

He stressed that phased resumption of economic activity in a number of areas leads to an increase in the number of transport and citizens on the streets, and should be accompanied by strict observance of sanitary rules, especially in crowded places.

«Every citizen, showing personal responsibility, must comply with the recommended sanitary and hygienic rules for his or her own health safety,» the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to him, citizens should not be allowed to enter the premises at gas filling stations, as well as refuel vehicles by themselves, and the fuel nozzle should not be personally handed from one person to another to prevent spread of infection. Taxi services must thoroughly disinfect cars several times a day; no more than two passengers are allowed to be transported in one car.
