Control may be tightened in Jalal-Abad in case of non-compliance with quarantine

Control could be tightened in Jalal-Abad and roadblocks could be repeatedly set up in case of non-compliance with quarantine measures. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Jalal-Abad region, Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov, told at a briefing.

He urged residents of the region to adhere to the state of emergency and not to go out without the need.

«After resumption of work in some areas, the number of people on the streets increased. I want to remind you that restrictions on rest, going out with children are still in effect. If quarantine measures are not respected, then we will have to tighten control and re-install the roadblocks,» the head of the region warned.

Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov promises residents of the region to completely stop the spread of the virus in the region within 10-15 days.

«With your help, we managed to stop the spread of the virus in Suzak district and in Jalal-Abad city. All the recovered have been discharged from hospitals. New cases are currently detected in Chatkal district. If residents will listen to our recommendations, then we will achieve results in a short time,» he said.

The first outbreak of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan was registered in Suzak district. Up to date, 830 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan.