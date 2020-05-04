Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 3.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 79,386 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 3,506,729 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,158,041), Spain (217,466), Italy (210,717), Germany (165,664), France (168,925) and the UK (187,842).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,100,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 32,124 people.

At least 247,470 people died from the virus (growth by 3,641 people for a day), including 28,884 people — in Italy, 28,446 — in the UK and 25,264 — in Spain.

At least 830 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 3,920 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,149 — in Uzbekistan, 128 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.