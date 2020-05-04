Policeman guarding Health Ministry discharged from observation unit

A policeman who was previously diagnosed with coronavirus was discharged from observation unit. The Central Department of the State Specialized Guard Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The man had been in the observation unit for two weeks.

“On the day when the policeman tested positive for coronavirus, 200 people who contacted him were checked. They were divided into groups. Everyone tested negative. Repeated test of the patient also showed a negative result. He did not have symptoms of coronavirus,” the department said.

Recall, an employee of the Ministry of Health who had coronavirus infected a policeman guarding the building of the ministry.