19:37
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

EU provides protective equipment, food for Batken and Osh regions

Medical institutions and residents of Batken and Osh regions received protective equipment and food for €15,000. The Delegation of the European Union to Kyrgyzstan reported.

The assistance was provided through the project «Strengthening Public Organizations and Local Authorities to Promote Social and Economic Development in Leilek district». It was rendered as part of the EU support for authorities and local communities in the fight against coronavirus.

In total, more than 3,000 masks and 100 pairs of gloves, 100 sets of protective equipment, 50 first aid kits for the needs of Leilek District Hospital, Batken Regional Hospital, Kyzyl-Kiya City Hospital, Osh City Clinical Hospital, Osh Children’s Regional Hospital, and local medical centers in Ak-Terek, Korgon and Leilek villages of Batken region, Endomed clinic in Osh and the Territorial Hospital in Kurshab village have been handed over.

In addition, training events were carried out to promote personal hygiene and reduce the risk of infection among vulnerable communities. At least 50 kits of sanitation means (antiseptics, chlorine) have been distributed. To support socially vulnerable groups of the population, 40 households will receive vegetable seeds for eco-greenhouses built within the project.

«In addition, vulnerable groups of the population (elderly people, migrant families, mothers with many children, children and PWDs) will receive 400 food packages, for which 10 tons of flour, 400 liters of oil, 400 kilograms of pasta, sugar, rice, 400 packages of tea were purchased . This assistance was provided in the framework of €36 million support package for Kyrgyzstan announced earlier by the European Union. At least 30.8 million of the amount will be transferred to the budget, the remaining funds will be redistributed from the budgets of EU projects and programs operating in Kyrgyzstan to support partners and local beneficiaries,» the EU Delegation said.
link: https://24.kg/english/151787/
views: 120
Print
Related
WHO donates Kyrgyzstan personal protective equipment for medical workers
EU to allocate €36 million to support Kyrgyzstan in fight against COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan receives 5 ventilators and 34 oxygen concentrators
Kyrgyz servicemen receive humanitarian aid from China
302,312 needy families receive assistance in Kyrgyzstan
3,000 families in need to get humanitarian assistance in Tokmak
Doctors receive humanitarian aid, letters of gratitude in Karakol
Humanitarian aid distributed among teachers in Osh region
President gets acquainted with work of Bishkek City Hall on rendering assistance
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to southern Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek
Exim Bank of China to reschedule debt of Kyrgyzstan Exim Bank of China to reschedule debt of Kyrgyzstan
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
3 May, Sunday
18:29
Family of doctor died of coronavirus to get compensation of 1 million soms Family of doctor died of coronavirus to get compensati...
18:20
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 3.5 million people globally
18:00
EU provides protective equipment, food for Batken and Osh regions
10:56
Mudflow hits Isfana town, several houses flooded
10:46
Seven more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
2 May, Saturday
18:17
Virtual photo exhibition dedicated to Victory Day launched in Kyrgyzstan
17:18
Resident of Jalal-Abad region dies of coronavirus in Bishkek