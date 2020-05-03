EU provides protective equipment, food for Batken and Osh regions

Medical institutions and residents of Batken and Osh regions received protective equipment and food for €15,000. The Delegation of the European Union to Kyrgyzstan reported.

The assistance was provided through the project «Strengthening Public Organizations and Local Authorities to Promote Social and Economic Development in Leilek district». It was rendered as part of the EU support for authorities and local communities in the fight against coronavirus.

In total, more than 3,000 masks and 100 pairs of gloves, 100 sets of protective equipment, 50 first aid kits for the needs of Leilek District Hospital, Batken Regional Hospital, Kyzyl-Kiya City Hospital, Osh City Clinical Hospital, Osh Children’s Regional Hospital, and local medical centers in Ak-Terek, Korgon and Leilek villages of Batken region, Endomed clinic in Osh and the Territorial Hospital in Kurshab village have been handed over.

In addition, training events were carried out to promote personal hygiene and reduce the risk of infection among vulnerable communities. At least 50 kits of sanitation means (antiseptics, chlorine) have been distributed. To support socially vulnerable groups of the population, 40 households will receive vegetable seeds for eco-greenhouses built within the project.

«In addition, vulnerable groups of the population (elderly people, migrant families, mothers with many children, children and PWDs) will receive 400 food packages, for which 10 tons of flour, 400 liters of oil, 400 kilograms of pasta, sugar, rice, 400 packages of tea were purchased . This assistance was provided in the framework of €36 million support package for Kyrgyzstan announced earlier by the European Union. At least 30.8 million of the amount will be transferred to the budget, the remaining funds will be redistributed from the budgets of EU projects and programs operating in Kyrgyzstan to support partners and local beneficiaries,» the EU Delegation said.