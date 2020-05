A resident of Jalal-Abad region died of coronavirus at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The patient was 69 years old. She had concomitant diseases — heart failure, diabetes mellitus, multiple organ failure.

As of May 2, at least 769 cases of coronavirus were officially registered in the republic. 527 people have recovered; 10 people have died.