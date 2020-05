Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were detained in Batken region of the country for trying to smuggle cargo across the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The State Border Service reported.

Border guards detained 22-year-old and 30-year-old citizens of Kyrgyzstan. They tried to transport cargo from Tajikistan outside a checkpoint.

«When inspecting a VOLVO FH truck, border guards found 20 tons of dried fruits. The driver did not have shipping documents. After drawing up necessary documents, the detainees and the cargo were handed over to the competent authorities for further proceedings,» the state service said.