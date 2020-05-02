Online platform on healthcare needs launched in Kyrgyzstan

An initiative volunteer group of domestic developers from IT and business communities, as well as the nonprofit sector, has created a unified open online platform Tirek (Support) for medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. Authors of the platform told.

It presents previously confidential data reflecting both the current medical readiness of healthcare institutions and their needs (work clothes, medicines and equipment) for combating the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19).

«The task of Tirek platform as of today is to provide access to information about humanitarian assistance from the donor community, business, civil society and its distribution (according to voluntarily provided or already open data). The Tirek online platform is launched in pilot mode and contains data on more than 2,000 medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. As of today, data of eight Bishkek healthcare institutions are open. All information is entered by trained employees of these institutions,» the statement says.

The organizers of Tirek platform hope for support of the Ministry of Health and that by the joint efforts they will be able to fill the platform with standard and verified data, combined with the databases of the Drug Provision and Medical Supplies Department.