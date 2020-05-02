At least 3,139 people contact COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan

At least 3,139 people had a contact with coronavirus patients in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Epidemiological studies are ongoing. Tests were taken from all the contact persons. There are 874 people under observation in the country.

The number of patients with coronavirus decreased by 11.6 percent, or 32 people, for a day.

In April, the number of patients with coronavirus increased 1.6 times.

As of May 1, at least 67 percent of all registered COVID-19 patients have recovered.