As of today, there is an «emergency supply» of diagnostic kits for conducting 45,000 COVID-19 tests. The Republican Emergency Center of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that nine laboratories for conducting PCR tests are working in the country, three of them are mobile, where more than 30 laboratory specialists are working.

«At least 10,000 PCR kits have arrived tonight from China. Delivery of other 100,000 kits from Belarus and 60,000 from Turkey is expected,» the center said.