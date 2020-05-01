102 children under 15 years old get infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

Up to date, coronavirus has been confirmed in 102 children under 15 years old in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, the virus was also confirmed in five children under 12 months old. As of today, 59 children have already been discharged home.

«All the children were hospitalized, their condition in most cases is satisfactory (asymptomatic), from mild to moderate severity,» Ainura Akmatova said.

As of May 1, 2020, at least 756 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 504 people have recovered, 8 have died.