Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in medical workers of Kyrgyzstan for a day. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, coronavirus was diagnosed in two healthcare workers in Bishkek, one — in Naryn region.

The number of infected doctors is 198. At least 114 of them have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of May 1, 2020, at least 756 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.