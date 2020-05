At least 504 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, 42 more people were discharged from hospitals for a day. As of today, 244 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at hospitals, 5 of them are in intensive care units.

As of May 1, 2020, at least 756 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.