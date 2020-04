Batken region of Kyrgyzstan sent humanitarian aid to Fergana region of Uzbekistan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

Batken region of Kyrgyzstan sent rice, apples and potatoes to Fergana. The amount of humanitarian aid is not reported.

Earlier, Fergana region of Uzbekistan delivered flour, personal protective equipment and disinfectants to Batken.