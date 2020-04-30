At least 6,000 medical workers involved in fight against COVID-19

At least 6,000 medical workers are involved in the fight against coronavirus. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, 3,635 medical workers work in quarantine areas.

«At least 63 specialists work at nine laboratories of the country. Some 500 doctors work at the Family Medicine Centers and 360 mobile teams have been formed. There are 103 groups of epidemiologists who are working all over the country,» the Prime Minister said.