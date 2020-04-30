Diasporas activists discuss food packages for migrants from Kyrgyzstan

A commission was formed from among the staff of the Emergency Response Center and activists of diasporas at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation to coordinate the work on providing citizens with food and housing. The diplomatic mission reports.

Diasporas reportedly presented food packages for migrants. They include canned stewed meat, tea, sugar, vegetable oil, cereals, pasta, rice, cookies and flour. It is proposed to include dairy products and infant formulas into the packages.

The Embassy said that more than 1,300 million rubles have been raised by caring migrants for assistance to their compatriots. At the expense of these funds assistance is being provided to Kyrgyzstanis who got stuck in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the Government of Kyrgyzstan has allocated 4 million soms for the needs of migrants living in Moscow and the Moscow Oblast. These funds have not yet been spent.