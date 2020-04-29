21:42
USD 79.34
EUR 86.06
RUB 1.06
English

Enterprises of Kyrgyzstan to be checked for compliance with sanitary standards

Enterprises will be checked for compliance with sanitary standards in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a press conference.

According to him, the heads of enterprises receiving permission for work from May 1 will sign the corresponding obligation.

«Everyone must comply with sanitary standards. Enterprises must install appropriate equipment, lay rugs with disinfectant, and install sanitizers. We will not be able to check every enterprise, of course, but there will be random checks. If the head of any organization does not fulfill the requirements of the Ministry of Health, he or she will be held responsible,» Kubatbek Boronov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/151463/
views: 185
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan not reached peak incidence of coronavirus
Kubatbek Boronov: We are ready for possible second wave of coronavirus
Erkin Asrandiev: Markets may cause crowding and spread of infection
Number of infected with COVID-19 in USA exceeds 1 million people
Six more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 21 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
21 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 729 in total
WHO: Coronavirus pandemic is far from over
Not a single case of coronavirus registered in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
Free testing of medical workers for COVID-19 starts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
29 April, Wednesday
18:17
Nationwide Testing to be held after the end of quarantine in Kyrgyzstan Nationwide Testing to be held after the end of quaranti...
18:10
Enterprises of Kyrgyzstan to be checked for compliance with sanitary standards
18:06
Post offices of Bishkek not to work until May 11
17:59
Kyrgyzstan not reached peak incidence of coronavirus
17:54
Resumption of domestic flights not planned in Kyrgyzstan