Enterprises of Kyrgyzstan to be checked for compliance with sanitary standards

Enterprises will be checked for compliance with sanitary standards in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a press conference.

According to him, the heads of enterprises receiving permission for work from May 1 will sign the corresponding obligation.

«Everyone must comply with sanitary standards. Enterprises must install appropriate equipment, lay rugs with disinfectant, and install sanitizers. We will not be able to check every enterprise, of course, but there will be random checks. If the head of any organization does not fulfill the requirements of the Ministry of Health, he or she will be held responsible,» Kubatbek Boronov said.