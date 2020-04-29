21:42
Kyrgyzstan not reached peak incidence of coronavirus

Kyrgyzstan has not reached peak incidence of coronavirus. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a press conference.

According to him, earlier the Emergency Response Center calculated how many people would be infected with coronavirus on April 30.

«According to the analysis based on the WHO methodology, 770 people would have coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of April 30. The number of cases is 720 as of today. We are acting according to our calculations. We must detect all the asymptomatic patients, and this takes time,» Kubatbek Boronov said.
