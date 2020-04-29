21:41
Erkin Asrandiev: Markets may cause crowding and spread of infection

«Markets can cause crowding and spread of infection,» Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev said at a press conference today.

According to him, public transport will resume work on May 11. This applies to buses and trolleybuses.

As for minibuses, the situation is being studied now. Much depends on the epidemiological situation. If everything goes well and the incidence goes down, then the list of permitted economic activities can be revised.

«Minibuses are those objects that carry the greatest risk of spread of the infection. As for the markets, they are the same. Therefore, the work of markets is shifted to the last stages. We will look at the discipline and responsibility of entrepreneurs and citizens. If everyone is responsible and follows the rules, then we will more quickly return to the familiar rhythm of life,» Erkin Asrandiev said.
