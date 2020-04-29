Kyrgyzstanis stuck on border with Kazakhstan ask President for help

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, staying in Sol-Iletsk city (Orenburg Oblast of Russia), turned to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov for help.

As Maria Burkhovetskaya told 24.kg news agency, she had already written several letters and sent them to the e-mail indicated on the head of state’s website. However, officials of the Presidential Administration did not answer any of them.

«Yesterday, we repeatedly contacted our Foreign Ministry. We were told that they turned to the Kazakh side, but the neighboring state does not want to let our citizens through. My husband got stuck there and cannot return home, as well as other compatriots. There are women and children among them. Why do other countries evacuate their citizens? And we always have some problems, obstacles. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been evacuated from Ust-Kamenogorsk, who arrived from the states of Southeast Asia. Why can’t we be as good as them? People have been living in cars in the border zone for a month and a half. Every time the Foreign Ministry tells us that they are trying to solve the issue, plan, understand. My husband is the only breadwinner in the family. We have a small child,» the Kyrgyzstani said.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia said to 24.kg news agency that negotiations with Kazakhstan are ongoing daily. But passage is not yet possible due to closure of borders, rail and air traffic.

Kazakhstan extended the state of emergency until May 11. According to the decision of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, state of emergency will be in force in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities, as well as in At-Bashi district of Naryn region until May 10.