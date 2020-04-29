10:56
WHO: Coronavirus pandemic is far from over

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, said the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Reuters reports.

The head of WHO noted that the organization is concerned about the increase in the number of cases in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries. In addition, closure of borders due to COVID-19 has led to a shortage of vaccines for other diseases in 21 countries. «The pandemic is far from over. We have a long way to go and a lot of work,» he said.

On April 14, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said the peak of the pandemic is yet to come. The coronavirus vaccine, she said, will appear not earlier than in a year.
