Health Ministry: Kyrgyzstan reaches peak coronavirus incidence

The epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan is improving. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the number of recovered people is increasing.

«If you look at the difference between recovered and ill, we can say that the trend in the incidence of coronavirus is improving. This is good news. As a specialist, I can say that we have reached the peak of coronavirus,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

However, according to him, many citizens continue not to keep distance, and therefore there is a risk of new cases.

There are 631 cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan, at least 162 doctors are among the infected.
