World Health Organization mission begins work in Kyrgyzstan

A World Health Organization mission to develop a strategy for the prevention of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) has begun its work in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the press center, the mission includes leading international experts in public health, NCD prevention, digitalization, and health economics—representatives of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, headquarters in Geneva, and regional offices.

A number of events are planned during the visit, including meetings with the steering committee and working groups; a thematic workshop on the NCD strategy and the integration of prevention into primary health care; a visit to a demonstration site to study practices for delegating authority to nurses and developing health promotion services; and a high-level political dialogue with representatives of the presidential administration, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Tax Service.

Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev emphasized that the prevention of noncommunicable diseases is a key priority of state policy.

The strategy, he said, will be intersectoral and will encompass healthcare, education, the economy, social protection, and local government.

«Kyrgyzstan intends to adapt the best international practices of the WHO and implement them in the national system. Particular attention is being paid to developing primary health care and enhancing the role of family doctors, nurses, and social workers in the prevention of noncommunicable diseases,» he added.