10:07
USD 87.45
EUR 101.62
RUB 1.08
English

World Health Organization mission begins work in Kyrgyzstan

A World Health Organization mission to develop a strategy for the prevention of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) has begun its work in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the press center, the mission includes leading international experts in public health, NCD prevention, digitalization, and health economics—representatives of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, headquarters in Geneva, and regional offices.

A number of events are planned during the visit, including meetings with the steering committee and working groups; a thematic workshop on the NCD strategy and the integration of prevention into primary health care; a visit to a demonstration site to study practices for delegating authority to nurses and developing health promotion services; and a high-level political dialogue with representatives of the presidential administration, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Tax Service.

Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev emphasized that the prevention of noncommunicable diseases is a key priority of state policy.

The strategy, he said, will be intersectoral and will encompass healthcare, education, the economy, social protection, and local government.

«Kyrgyzstan intends to adapt the best international practices of the WHO and implement them in the national system. Particular attention is being paid to developing primary health care and enhancing the role of family doctors, nurses, and social workers in the prevention of noncommunicable diseases,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/348029/
views: 123
Print
Related
More than 90 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from dental caries
First study of blood lead levels in children conducted in Kyrgyzstan
Support for regions: Pediatric surgeons perform surgeries in Manas city
Ilshat Foundation builds children's infectious disease ward at Bishkek hospital
Ophthalmologists from China to perform free surgeries in Osh city
Unique brain surgeries for children with severe disorders performed in KR
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
Hospitals in Kyrgyzstan upgrading medical equipment
Heart disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
State funding for healthcare promised to be more than tripled in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects
Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production
President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to law on non-tax revenues President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to law on non-tax revenues
Updated protocol to nuclear safety agreement with IAEA ratified Updated protocol to nuclear safety agreement with IAEA ratified
22 October, Wednesday
10:00
Hot water to be shut off on Chui Avenue in Bishkek for seven days Hot water to be shut off on Chui Avenue in Bishkek for...
09:53
Former head of state enterprise detained in illegal medicines import case
09:37
Kyrgyzstan to host World Cup in Mountain Sports Tourism
09:22
World Health Organization mission begins work in Kyrgyzstan
21 October, Tuesday
18:44
Adylbek Tultemirov appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Ethiopia
18:33
Drug lab dismantled in Chui region, 31 kilograms of drugs seized
18:26
Dedicated bus lane to appear on Kievskaya Street in Bishkek
18:18
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
18:11
SCNS detains customs inspectors of Bishkek FEZ