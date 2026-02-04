Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry, WHO discuss digitalization and medical care

The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Dosmambetov met with Liviu Vedrasco, the World Health Organization’s Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the ministry’s press center, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation, including the development of primary health care, strengthening human resources, digital transformation of healthcare, emergency preparedness, as well as antimicrobial resistance and mental health issues.

It was noted that WHO recommendations and technical expertise are widely used in the Kyrgyz Republic in developing national programs and regulatory legal acts in the healthcare sector.

Kanybek Dosmambetov noted the importance of the WHO-Kyrgyzstan cooperation strategy for 2024-2030 as a basis for planning joint activities, emphasizing the need for its flexible adaptation to current priorities and challenges facing the healthcare system.

Special attention was paid to international and national healthcare events, in which Kyrgyzstan plans to actively participate.