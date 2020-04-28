19:48
Six Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for violation of home quarantine

Six violators of home quarantine will be held administratively liable. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Kanimetov announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, according to the Code of Misconduct, a fine from 20,000 to 60,000 soms is provided for the violation.

In addition, violation of home quarantine by 151 people had been registered through a special mobile application. Appropriate checks will be carried out.

At least 708 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
