Commandant of Bishkek: Crime rate in capital declined by 300 percent

Crime rate in Bishkek declined by about 300 percent from March 25 to April 28. Commandant of the capital Almazbek Orozaliev told at a briefing.

According to him, despite this, fraud cases have become more frequent. «We also register theft of personal property — bicycles, prams. Many of our citizens are in self-isolation and leave their belongings unattended, as they do not leave the house. In addition, there are many fraudsters who allegedly provide humanitarian aid under the guise of representatives of foundations,» he said.

A state of emergency is in force in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Naryn, and four districts of Kyrgyzstan.
