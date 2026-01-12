13:28
Man attempts to kill his mother in Chui region

On December 29, 2025, a resident of the village of Poltavka Zh.A., 40, filed a report with the Internal Affairs Department of Zaiyl district regarding her brother, Zh.S., 45, who allegedly tried to kill their mother Zh.M., 76, at his home during the night of December 28–29. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to the report, Zh.S. tried to strangle the woman with a pillow while she was asleep.

«When the victim resisted, he hit her several times in different parts of the body. The incident has been officially registered. A criminal case has been opened under Article 138 (Torture) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

During the investigation, messages exchanged between Zh.S. and his wife, A.G., on WhatsApp were examined, revealing that he had expressed intentions to kill his mother Zh.M.,» the statement says.

In accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan, Zh.S. was detained as a suspect and placed in a temporary detention facility. By decision of the district court, he was taken into custody for two months.
