Bishkek leads in number of crimes against women and children

The situation regarding child safety in Kyrgyzstan remains critical at the start of 2026. As a result of criminal acts in January and February, 13 minors were killed and another 55 sustained injuries. Report by the National Statistical Committee says, citing data from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

A total of 238 children suffered from actions of criminals. The highest number of victims was recorded in Bishkek (28.6 percent), Jalal-Abad region (15.1 percent), and the city of Osh (13.9 percent).

Most often, children became victims of theft (19.7 percent) and violent acts.

Within the structure of crimes against children, 13.9 percent involved sexual acts with persons under the age of sixteen, while other 9.2 percent each were attributed to rape and robbery.

Minors themselves committed 130 crimes, a third of which were thefts, as well as robberies (17.7 percent) and fraud (8.5 percent).

Vulnerability of women and elderly to fraudsters

At the beginning of 2026, women and the elderly were the most frequently targeted by financial scammers. 2,085 crimes were committed against women, more than half of which (50.7 percent) were fraud.

The geography of such crimes is concentrated in large cities: Bishkek accounted for 45.7 percent of all cases.

The picture is similar for crimes against the elderly. Of the 248 registered cases, 40.3 percent were fraud.

Furthermore, new types of threats were recorded: 7.7 percent of crimes involved the illegal transfer of electronic payment instruments, virtual wallets, and SIM cards to third parties.

Bishkek also led the way in the number of pensioner victims (31 percent), followed by Chui (14.9 percent) and Issyk-Kul (12.1 percent) regions.

Social profile of offenders: Rise in female and youth crime

In January-February 2026, law enforcement agencies identified 2,999 people who committed crimes. This is 6.3 percent higher than the figures for the first two months of 2025.

Men still make up the majority of offenders (2,597), but female crime grew faster—the number of identified female offenders increased by 15.5 percent, reaching 402.

The most significant increase in criminal activity was recorded in the 18-24 age group—the number of offenders here increased by 32.6 percent (to 680).

The number of crimes among adolescents (14-17 years old) decreased almost by half.

The social status of most of those detained remains alarming: 1,993 individuals were neither employed nor studying at the time of the crime. This represents 66.5 percent of the total number of individuals detained by law enforcement agencies.