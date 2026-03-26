Crime in Kyrgyzstan increased by 4.3 percent since beginning of 2026

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic recorded a 4.3 percent increase in crime in early 2026. A report of the National Statistical Committee says.

It was noted that law enforcement agencies registered 6,100 crimes in January-February, a 4.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

At the same time, the number of serious and especially serious crimes decreased by 4.3 percent to 784 cases. Property crimes accounted for the majority of violations, accounting for 72 percent of the total data.

Property crimes saw a sharp increase in fraud, with the number of such cases increasing 1.6-fold (to 2,345).

At the same time, statistics showed a 30.8 percent decrease in thefts, a 1.9-fold decrease in robberies, a 22.5-percent decrease in extortion, and a 16.4-percent decrease in muggings.

Rise in violence and crimes against person

According to the National Statistical Committee’s report, the security situation has worsened: the number of crimes against a person has increased by 22.8 percent. The prosecutor’s office particularly noted a 1.4-fold increase in rapes (35 cases registered).

The number of murders (26 cases) decreased by 7.1 percent, and the number of cases of less serious bodily harm decreased by 9 percent, to a total of 61.

About 2,085 women (primarily fraud) and 238 children became victims of criminal assault. Thirteen minors were killed and another 55 were injured as a result of criminal activity. The highest number of crimes against children occurred in Bishkek (28.6 percent) and Jalal-Abad region (15.1 percent).

Corruption surge amid decline in drug trafficking

An abnormal increase in corruption was recorded in the area of ​​official crimes—the number of identified cases increased 3.25-fold (from 24 to 78 cases). At the same time, bribery rates more than halved, falling by 50.7 percent. Economic crimes overall decreased by 23.5 percent, driven by a 61.1 percent reduction in tax evasion.

Drug trafficking decreased by 9.4 percent. Almost half of these crimes (48 percent) involved possession of illegal substances.

In just two months, approximately 3,000 individuals were identified for committing offenses. Of these, 66.5 percent were unemployed or studying, and 13.4 percent of those detained were women.

Batken and Issyk-Kul lead in crime rise

Regional statistics revealed a sharp increase in crime in Batken region (77.7 percent), Issyk-Kul region (49.3 percent), and Osh (38.3 percent).

The opposite trend was recorded in Bishkek, with crime rates decreasing by 14.7 percent. At least 757 crimes were committed in public places across the country, the majority of which were thefts and hooliganism.