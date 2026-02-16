15:28
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

President of Kyrgyzstan makes statement on crime

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated in an interview with Kabar news agency that organized crime groups no longer exist in the country in their previous format.

According to him, the situation has fundamentally changed after 2020.

«Kyrgyzstan in 2020 and Kyrgyzstan after 2020 are different countries,» the head of state emphasized.

He noted that the previous system of «mafia enforcers» and criminal influence on markets and business no longer exists. He acknowledged that it is impossible to completely eliminate crime, since «where there are people, there will be crime,» but organized structures of the previous type will no longer exist in the republic.

Sadyr Japarov also addressed the issue of corruption. He stated that no country in the world has managed to completely eliminate this phenomenon, but the fight against it will continue.

According to the president, law enforcement agencies have been given clear instructions to operate without demonstrative «mask shows» or excessive publicity, while firmly suppressing any violations of the law.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that if instances of theft are discovered, all perpetrators will be held accountable, regardless of status, position, or proximity to power. «If there are instances of theft, everyone will be held accountable,» he stated.

He added that cleansing the system and restoring order will remain a priority of state policy.
link: https://24.kg/english/362171/
views: 115
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov meets with relatives of arrested for drug-related crimes
Illegal alcohol workshops uncovered in Bishkek, fake excise stamps seized
SCNS: Former head of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan admits guilt
Man attempts to kill his mother in Chui region
Video cameras helped reduce crime in Kyrgyzstan by 40 percent
Forged documents, sent to psychiatric hospitals: ‘Black realtors’ detained
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan develops draft resolution to combat cyber fraud
Increase in juvenile crime registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Robbery in Bishkek: Interior Ministry takes case under control
Crime rate lowering registered in Kyrgyzstan — National Statistical Committee
Popular
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
16 February, Monday
15:20
Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed
15:13
Cabinet changes: Three ministers dismissed in Kyrgyzstan
15:10
Rockfall on Bishkek–Osh road leaves one dead
15:02
Akylman project to become forge of new elite in Kyrgyzstan
14:57
President promises to prevent north-south split and continue reforms