President of Kyrgyzstan makes statement on crime

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated in an interview with Kabar news agency that organized crime groups no longer exist in the country in their previous format.

According to him, the situation has fundamentally changed after 2020.

«Kyrgyzstan in 2020 and Kyrgyzstan after 2020 are different countries,» the head of state emphasized.

He noted that the previous system of «mafia enforcers» and criminal influence on markets and business no longer exists. He acknowledged that it is impossible to completely eliminate crime, since «where there are people, there will be crime,» but organized structures of the previous type will no longer exist in the republic.

Sadyr Japarov also addressed the issue of corruption. He stated that no country in the world has managed to completely eliminate this phenomenon, but the fight against it will continue.

According to the president, law enforcement agencies have been given clear instructions to operate without demonstrative «mask shows» or excessive publicity, while firmly suppressing any violations of the law.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that if instances of theft are discovered, all perpetrators will be held accountable, regardless of status, position, or proximity to power. «If there are instances of theft, everyone will be held accountable,» he stated.

He added that cleansing the system and restoring order will remain a priority of state policy.