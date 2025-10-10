Video cameras helped reduce crime in Kyrgyzstan by 40 percent

The installation of video cameras in public places in Kyrgyzstan has reduced crime by 40 percent. The Interior Ministry spokesman Almaz Batyrbaev announced on Birinchi Radio.

He stated that more than 3,000 cameras are operating throughout the country, with data directly transmitted to the Monitoring Center. The system covers an area from Ak-Talaa in Naryn region to Leilek district in Batken region.

Almaz Batyrbaev noted that when a crime is committed in a public place, police officers promptly receive a signal and can monitor the situation in real time.

The Interior Ministry emphasized that the project has proven its effectiveness and will be expanded to other regions.