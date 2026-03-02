Juvenile crime in Kyrgyzstan increased by 11 percent in 2025

Juvenile crime in the Kyrgyz Republic increased by 11 percent in 2025. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oktyabr Urmambetov said at a meeting of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development, Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the total number of crimes committed by minors in 2025 was 1,814, and in 2024 — 1,640.

«This is an 11 percent increase. Previously, we responded to such cases only based on reports from schools. Now, thanks to video surveillance cameras, citizen reports, the media, and the public, we are detecting more offenses and crimes,» he said.

The Deputy Minister reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is implementing the Safe City component as part of Safe Country project.

«Funds have already been secured for the installation of 20,000 cameras across the country. 656 video cameras have already been installed in 440 general education institutions. Work in this area continues,» Oktyabr Urmambetov added.

He also added that 249 cases of violence against children by parents and guardians were recorded in 2025.