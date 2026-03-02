21:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.50
RUB 1.13
English

Juvenile crime in Kyrgyzstan increased by 11 percent in 2025

Juvenile crime in the Kyrgyz Republic increased by 11 percent in 2025. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oktyabr Urmambetov said at a meeting of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development, Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the total number of crimes committed by minors in 2025 was 1,814, and in 2024 — 1,640.

«This is an 11 percent increase. Previously, we responded to such cases only based on reports from schools. Now, thanks to video surveillance cameras, citizen reports, the media, and the public, we are detecting more offenses and crimes,» he said.

The Deputy Minister reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is implementing the Safe City component as part of Safe Country project.

«Funds have already been secured for the installation of 20,000 cameras across the country. 656 video cameras have already been installed in 440 general education institutions. Work in this area continues,» Oktyabr Urmambetov added.

He also added that 249 cases of violence against children by parents and guardians were recorded in 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/364216/
views: 198
Print
Related
130 children affected by crime in Kyrgyzstan in January
President of Kyrgyzstan makes statement on crime
Sadyr Japarov meets with relatives of arrested for drug-related crimes
Illegal alcohol workshops uncovered in Bishkek, fake excise stamps seized
SCNS: Former head of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan admits guilt
Man attempts to kill his mother in Chui region
Video cameras helped reduce crime in Kyrgyzstan by 40 percent
Forged documents, sent to psychiatric hospitals: ‘Black realtors’ detained
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan develops draft resolution to combat cyber fraud
Increase in juvenile crime registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Popular
EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
2 March, Monday
20:01
Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance agreement Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance...
19:55
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
19:46
Kyrgyzstan records 7,700 cases of ARVI and influenza for a week
19:38
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
19:32
Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia makes urgent statement