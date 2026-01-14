17:14
SCNS: Former head of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan admits guilt

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) commented on the guilty verdict made by the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek against former chairman of the State Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychov.

According to the SCNS, both defendants were detained on December 6, 2024 as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 337, Part 3 (Abuse of official position) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The crimes were committed before amendments that toughened liability for corruption and official crimes came into force. As a result, the court applied provisions of the previous version of the Criminal Code, which allowed for the imposition of fines in cases of admission of guilt and the conclusion of a procedural agreement.

During the investigation, all defendants fully admitted their guilt and compensated the state for damages totaling 4,307 billion soms.

According to the SCNS, the confessions, investigative and operational measures made it possible to identify and dismantle a stable corruption scheme within the State Tax Service involving officials and employees of the audit department of the central office.

The SCNS noted that the results of the investigation contributed to the tax authorities fully meeting their 2025 targets for tax and insurance contribution collection and ensured additional revenues of 40 billion soms.

The investigation into other defendants in the case is ongoing. The public will be informed additionally about its outcomes and the measures taken, the SCNS said.

Under the court ruling, Altynbek Abduvapov and Islambek Kydyrgychov were fined 400,000 and 300,000 soms respectively in favor of the state. Both were also stripped of the right to hold certain positions, as well as of class ranks and state awards.
