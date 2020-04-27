Quarantine helps fight spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Responding to questions of journalists, the head of the medical mission from Poland, Michal Madejski, said that the measures taken by the Kyrgyzstan’s government had a positive impact on the epidemiological situation in the country.

According to him, the measures taken by the government, in particular introduction of the self-isolation regime and other restrictions, hinder the spread of coronavirus.

«It’s hard for me to answer when the disease subsides. None can make an accurate forecast so far,» Michal Madejski said.

He also praised training of doctors in Kyrgyzstan, their level of competence and knowledge, and said that it was a very useful experience for him and his team to work side by side with such competent specialists.

Eight specialists arrived in Kyrgyzstan from Poland on April 19. The Polish doctors assisted their Kyrgyz colleagues in the fight against coronavirus infection.