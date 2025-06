A 23-year-old tourist from Poland suddenly fell ill while descending from Ratsek hut, located in the upper part of Ala-Archa Nature Park. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Four rescuers from the State Rescue Training Center, who were on duty in the park, responded to the incident. They provided the woman with first aid and handed her over to doctors of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital.