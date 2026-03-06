20:31
USD 87.45
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan extradites suspects in murder, robbery, extortion to Poland

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic has extradited two citizens, previously wanted internationally, to Poland, the supervisory body reported.

The extradition was carried out in coordination with the National Central Bureau of INTERPOL in Kyrgyzstan and the State Service for Execution of Punishments of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the individuals were previously found guilty by Polish courts of a number of serious and especially serious crimes. These crimes are related to the activities of an armed organized criminal group.

The crimes they are accused of include attempted murder, robbery, extortion, organizing prostitution, as well as smuggling and illegal trafficking of large quantities of drugs.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that Kyrgyzstan continues to develop international cooperation in combating cross-border organized crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/364927/
views: 58
Print
Related
Fraud suspect who stole 46 million soms extradited to Kyrgyzstan from Azerbaijan
Parliament approves prisoner exchange between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia
Committee approves prisoner exchange between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan accused of large-scale fraud extradited from Georgia
1,500 imprisoned Kyrgyzstanis awaiting extradition for years - Baktiyar Kalpaev
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan accused of fraud extradited from Vietnam
Citizen accused of drug trafficking extradited from Georgia
Suspect in major fraud extradited from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Tourist from Poland rescued after falling ill during ascent to Ratsek hut
Moldovan court rejects extradition of ex-presidential aide Khaidarali Khalikov
Popular
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually
Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations
6 March, Friday
20:27
Photo of the day: First Lady presented with Aigul flower at Bishkek celebration Photo of the day: First Lady presented with Aigul flowe...
20:17
Kyrgyzstan extradites suspects in murder, robbery, extortion to Poland
20:10
Cache of Dzhengo’s crime group destroyed: 12 Kalashnikovs seized in Osh region
19:59
Kyrgyzstan approves second phase of migration policy until 2030
19:52
Reconstruction of key Sol Zheek canal begins in Jalal-Abad region