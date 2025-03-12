14:46
Ukrainian woman convicted in Kazakhstan for organ trafficking detained in Poland

Polish border guards detained a Ukrainian woman who was sentenced in Kazakhstan to 12 years in prison for participating in an organized crime group that traded in human organs and sold 56 kidneys. Reuters reports.

As Marta Petkowska, a spokeswoman for the district prosecutor’s office in Przemysl, told reporters, the 35-year-old woman was detained at a railway crossing between Poland and Ukraine under an Interpol red notice.

According to prosecutors, she has been wanted by Interpol since November 2020.

The woman was convicted for participation in an international organized criminal group that illegally collected tissues and organs from people from 2017 to 2019 and sold them on the black market.

She was also convicted of illegally obtaining «kidneys from 56 injured parties in Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Thailand» for financial benefit and of «making the crimes committed a permanent source of income.»

The prosecution submitted a motion to a court to apply one week’s temporary arrest so that she could be extradited to Kazakhstan.
