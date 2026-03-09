Kyrgyzstan and Poland agree to hold political consultations

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov had a telephone conversation with Wojciech Zajaczkowski, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Poland.

The parties discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan — Poland cooperation and exchanged views on prospects for the further development of bilateral relations.

The Kyrgyz side noted the importance of strengthening dialogue as a foundation for the further development of comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation. The importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and organizing reciprocal visits at the highest and highest levels was emphasized.

Mutual interest in holding political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries in the near future was confirmed.

Particular attention was paid to expanding the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.