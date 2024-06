Kyrgyzstani Akzhol Makhmudov won Ziolkowski, Pytlasinski, Poland Open Tournament. All fights can be watched on SportZona YouTube channel.

In the weight category up to 77 kilograms, he won three early victories over athletes from Ukraine, Algeria and Colombia. In the final, the Kyrgyzstani defeated a wrestler from Poland.

In the weight category up to 97 kilograms, another Kyrgyzstani Uzur Dzhuzupbekov won a bronze medal.