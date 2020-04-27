Four police officers placed in observation unit in Nooken

Four police officers were placed in an observation unit in Nooken district of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chief of the Regional Medical Emergency Response Center of Jalal-Abad region, Urmatbek Burzhuev, told at a briefing.

He confirmed that a man infected with coronavirus traveled from one district to another. As a result, five people, who were in close contact with him, were placed in an observation unit.

«One of those who had close contact with the infected is his relative, four more people are police officers. All of them are under observation now. The rest contacts are in home quarantine. They did not have a high risk of the virus,» Urmatbek Burzhuev said.

At least 695 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan.