Kyrgyzstan to begin detecting people concealing contact with COVID-19 patients

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov today. Presidential press service reported.

They discussed current situation and implementation of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, eliminate its effects and provide assistance to socially vulnerable segments of the population.

The President drew attention to the phased resumption of economic activity, ensuring proper completion of spring field work.

Kubatbek Boronov stressed that all contact persons are under control, doctors work with them and take tests. He added that the next step will be to detect those who, unknowingly or intentionally, concealed the fact of contact with the infected.

Epidemiological investigations and widespread visits will be started within a week for this purpose. Particular attention will be paid to newly built quarters and densely populated areas.
