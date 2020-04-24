17:11
Kyrgyz doctors to provide assistance to compatriots in Moscow

A group of doctors — volunteers has been formed in Moscow to advise citizens of Kyrgyzstan on the fight against coronavirus. Press service of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reports.

Kyrgyz doctors working in Moscow clinics created an advisory center.

«They are ready to give advice on proper disinfection and detect symptoms of the disease,» the statement says.

Migrants in Moscow complained on social media that the ambulance did not come to the calls, and the hospitals did not take tests for coronavirus.

Contacts of doctors — volunteers:

— Raisa Kadyrovna: +79256188760;

— Gulmira Azizbekovna: +79686322818;

— Dilbara Abylovna: +79260334447;

— Gulnara Maratovna: +79267029465;

— Ainura Bolotbekovna: +79264338013;

— Gulzhan Arzymatovna: +79264800254;

— Zharkynai Erzhanovna: +79016569737;

— Mukhtar Karimovich: +79251803082;

— Zhyldyz Asanovna: +79263447767;

— Zulfia Asangojoevna: +79015068550;

— Zaryl Medetbekovna: +79296743646;

— Chynara Suyunovna: +79260458714.
