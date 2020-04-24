17:11
Another charter flight from Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Another charter flight of Turkish Airlines with citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived from Istanbul today. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At least 349 citizens returned from Turkey, who had been awaiting the flight since cancellation of regular flights.

Last time, due to the poor organization of departure, the aircraft designed for 350 seats arrived in Bishkek half-empty.

The Foreign Ministry clarified that work on return of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who are still in foreign countries, continues.
