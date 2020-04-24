17:11
USD 80.43
EUR 86.85
RUB 1.07
English

Plov index shows true poverty rate in Kyrgyzstan

According to the National Statistical Committee, every fifth citizen of Kyrgyzstan lives below the official poverty line. About 1.8 million Kyrgyzstanis could lose their jobs due to coronavirus. They could join the ranks of the poor in the country.

We decided to figure out who is closest to poverty in Kyrgyzstan. To do this, we counted «free money» of Kyrgyzstanis in plov portions.

It turned out that opinions about budget-friendly rice in the south of the country and meat in Naryn are just food myths: the most affordable portion of plov is in Pokrovka village, and the most expensive — in Osh and Kara-Suu.

It emerged that, on average, a Kyrgyzstani can afford less than one portion of plof per day for his or her free income.

At the same time, the amount of plov that a citizen of Kyrgyzstan can cook at the expense of free income is only one fifth of the norm.

A simple comparison of affordability of a portion of plov in the country shows that poverty in Kyrgyzstan is much wider than the official statistics says.

Full version of the material in Russian «Как порция плова показала истинный размер бедности в Кыргызстане» is available at the link.

Data Editors: Anastasia Valeeva, Aizada Toma.

Illustrations: by Nadezhda Khabichevskaya

The material was created by fellows of data journalism program of Media-K project Internews in Kyrgyzstan, implemented with the support of USAID in the Kyrgyz Republic in partnership with the World Bank, DFID and IDEM. The program’s mentor is Anastasia Valeeva. The opinions and conclusions in the material do not necessarily reflect the views of Internews and its partners.
link: https://24.kg/english/151013/
views: 118
Print
Related
At least 25.4 percent of Kyrgyzstanis are poor
At least 1.4 million Kyrgyzstanis live below the poverty line
At least 1.6 million people in Kyrgyzstan are poor
About 25.6 percent of population of Kyrgyzstan are poor
Modern generation to be the first to end poverty
How to eradicate poverty in Kyrgyzstan
Every fifth Kyrgyzstani lives in poverty
Regions of Kyrgyzstan. Who and where lives well
1.5 mln people in Kyrgyzstan live below poverty line in 2016
Trade addresses poverty issues in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 22 more people in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus confirmed in 22 more people in Kyrgyzstan
Cost of COVID-19 test in private laboratory announced in Kyrgyzstan Cost of COVID-19 test in private laboratory announced in Kyrgyzstan
22 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 22 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
24 April, Friday
16:51
Kyrgyz doctors to provide assistance to compatriots in Moscow Kyrgyz doctors to provide assistance to compatriots in...
16:39
Another charter flight from Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan
16:28
Kyrgyzstanis to arrive in Bishkek from Yekaterinburg, the UAE within 2 weeks
16:15
Plov index shows true poverty rate in Kyrgyzstan
14:41
Two-year-old girl dies after falling from eighth-floor balcony in Bishkek