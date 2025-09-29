Kyrgyzstan's prospects in fight against poverty and lessons from China

Poverty remains one of the most pressing and pervasive problems of the modern world, a challenge humanity has faced throughout its history. The aspiration for a better life and eradication of poverty has always been a driving force behind the development of societies.

In this context, the experience of the People’s Republic of China, which has made an unprecedented breakthrough in the fight against absolute poverty, serves as a valuable case study for many developing countries, including Kyrgyzstan. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the PRC to the Kyrgyz Republic, Liu Jiangping, spoke to 24.kg news agency about China’s experience.

Chinese miracle: From extreme poverty to complete victory over poverty

For a long time, China, as the largest developing country with a population of 1.4 billion, suffered from the severe consequences of poverty. At the founding of the PRC in 1949, per capita income was only $27, significantly lower than the Asian average of $44. The majority of the population, especially in rural areas, lived in extreme poverty.

The Communist Party of China and the Chinese government have always regarded the fight against poverty as a top priority of state governance. After many years of focused work and effort, by the end of 2020 China achieved a complete victory over absolute poverty — a true miracle in human history.

According to World Bank data, in 40 years since the launch of the reform and opening-up policy in 1978, the number of people living below the international poverty line in China decreased by more than 800 million — about 70 percent of the global reduction in poverty.

Following the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, poverty alleviation was elevated to a national priority. The implementation of the strategy of «targeted assistance to the poor and poverty eradication» made it possible to lift more than 10 million people out of poverty each year.

By the end of 2020, 98.99 million rural residents had been lifted out of poverty, while 832 counties and 128,000 villages were removed from the poverty list. All 28 national minorities also overcame poverty.

Thus, China accomplished the extremely challenging task outlined in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ten years ahead of schedule.

After achieving this goal, China shifted to a strategy of comprehensive rural revitalization, focused on the integrated development of urban and rural areas, making the resolution of the «three rural issues» (agriculture, rural areas, and farmers) a top priority.

Key principles of China’s poverty reduction experience:

— People-centered development:

Enormous financial resources (1.6 trillion yuan in special funds, 9.2 trillion yuan in targeted loans) and human resources (over 3 million personnel deployed to local areas) were mobilized to ensure decent living standards, access to education, healthcare, and safe housing.

— The principle of «targeted assistance to the poor»:

Scientific criteria for identifying poverty were developed, and a unified national information system was created. Poverty alleviation became a priority for all regions. Around 255,000 working groups and more than 3 million personnel at the grassroots level ensured strict assessment and monitoring. Targeted measures were adopted: developing farms suited to local conditions, resettling people from unfavorable areas (with the consent of the population), development of education, and the social security system.

— Awakening willpower and independence:

Support was combined with incentives for self-development. Professional training and labor skills were enhanced, while self-reliance through one’s own work was encouraged. Methods such as work-based allowances and job creation were used instead of simple material assistance.

China’s contribution to the global fight against poverty and cooperation with Central Asia

China’s efforts are not limited to domestic achievements; the country actively participates in international cooperation. Over the past 76 years, the PRC has provided assistance to nearly 170 countries and international organizations, implementing numerous social projects in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The Belt and Road Initiative has attracted nearly one trillion dollars in investment and helped 40 million people escape poverty. The Global Development Initiative and the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund aim to promote sustainable growth in developing countries.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted that China has made the greatest contribution to global poverty reduction efforts over the past decade.

Cooperation in poverty reduction is an important area of China’s engagement with the countries of Central Asia. In 2023, an Uzbek-Chinese Subcommittee on Poverty Reduction was established. In June of this year, within the framework of the second China—Central Asia summit, the China—Central Asia Poverty Reduction Center was inaugurated in July in Urumqi. Its goal is to exchange experience and implement joint projects for the Central Asian states.

Kyrgyzstan and China: Partnership in combating poverty

Kyrgyzstan and China are good neighbors, reliable partners, and brothers. China consistently supports Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to develop its economy and improve the well-being of its people. With China’s support, a number of significant projects have been successfully implemented, including the construction of alternative North—South highway and Datka—Kemin power transmission line, the reconstruction of Bishkek’s road network, the construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway, the rehabilitation of irrigation systems, and the construction of schools and hospitals.

In recent years, the Kyrgyz government has been actively working to reduce poverty, implementing initiatives such as the Social Contract Project and the housing program My Home. These efforts are already yielding tangible results: in 2024, the poverty rate in Kyrgyzstan fell to 25.7 percent (4.1 percent lower than in 2023), per capita income grew by 16.5 percent, and pensions continue to rise.

China is ready to further expand exchanges and cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the field of poverty reduction, jointly advancing international collaboration in this area.

The goal of this partnership is to build a community of shared future for mankind, free from poverty and ensured by common development, where the experience of one country serves as both inspiration and practical guidance for others.

In the face of today’s challenges, as Kyrgyzstan strives for sustainable development, studying and adapting successful poverty alleviation models — such as China’s — becomes a key element in building a prosperous future.