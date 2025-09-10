Number of Kyrgyzstanis living in extreme poverty falls eightfold

The number of citizens living in extreme poverty in Kyrgyzstan has decreased eightfold. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

In 2024, at least 198,300 Kyrgyzstanis lived in extreme poverty, nearly eight times fewer than in 2000, when the figure was 1.6 million.

During the same period, about 1.9 million people (25.7 percent of the total population) were living below the poverty line.

By region, the highest numbers of people living in poverty were recorded in:

Jalal-Abad region — 447,200;

Bishkek — 309,400;

Osh region — 280,900;

Batken region — 261,700;

Chui region — 210,800.

Children remain the most vulnerable group: last year, one in three children (33.1 percent) lived in poverty, including nearly 112,000 (3.9 percent) in extreme poverty.