13:52
USD 87.45
EUR 102.84
RUB 1.06
English

Number of Kyrgyzstanis living in extreme poverty falls eightfold

The number of citizens living in extreme poverty in Kyrgyzstan has decreased eightfold. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

In 2024, at least 198,300 Kyrgyzstanis lived in extreme poverty, nearly eight times fewer than in 2000, when the figure was 1.6 million.

During the same period, about 1.9 million people (25.7 percent of the total population) were living below the poverty line.

By region, the highest numbers of people living in poverty were recorded in:

  • Jalal-Abad region — 447,200;
  • Bishkek — 309,400;
  • Osh region — 280,900;
  • Batken region — 261,700;
  • Chui region — 210,800.

Children remain the most vulnerable group: last year, one in three children (33.1 percent) lived in poverty, including nearly 112,000 (3.9 percent) in extreme poverty.
link: https://24.kg/english/342948/
views: 158
Print
Related
Poverty rate in Kyrgyzstan drops to 25.7 percent
0.4 percent of population of Kyrgyzstan live in multidimensional poverty
Poverty level increases in Bishkek
1.1 million children live in poverty in Kyrgyzstan
One third of population lives below poverty line in Kyrgyzstan
China allocates $3.7 billion to Central Asian countries to alleviate poverty
229,000 families live in poverty in Kyrgyzstan
UN World Food Program to help Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan eliminate poverty
2.2 million people in Kyrgyzstan live on 125 soms a day
Kyrgyzstan to be supported in overcoming poverty
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM says Kyrgyzstan’s public debt is at safe level, former PM says
Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan becomes member of Islamic Finance Association Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan becomes member of Islamic Finance Association
Concrete mixer truck hits scooter in Bishkek, delivery courier dies at scene Concrete mixer truck hits scooter in Bishkek, delivery courier dies at scene
Ethnographers from Russia and Kyrgyzstan study Turkic heritage in Altai Republic Ethnographers from Russia and Kyrgyzstan study Turkic heritage in Altai Republic
10 September, Wednesday
13:40
New stadium in Bishkek: Ambitions, challenges and prospects New stadium in Bishkek: Ambitions, challenges and prosp...
12:46
Part of Bishkek left without gas for three days
12:43
Uzbekistan thwarts smuggling of jewelry from Kyrgyzstan
12:27
Number of Kyrgyzstanis living in extreme poverty falls eightfold
12:16
Registration for Hajj 2026 begins in Kyrgyzstan