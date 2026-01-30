Almost a million children in Kyrgyzstan live below poverty line

Poverty rates in Kyrgyzstan are declining very slowly. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Edil Baisalov, stated at a joint meeting of Eldik and Ala-Too parliamentary groups.

Eldik group leader Akylbek Tumonbaev noted that deputies invited Cabinet representatives to discuss the implementation of legislation on state social benefits. He noted that a bill had been initiated to provide allowances to all children under 12.

Edil Baisalov reported that poverty rates have risen sharply to 30 percent during the pandemic.

«A person is considered to be living below the poverty line if their annual income is less than 65,000 soms. Last year, the poverty rate stood at 25.7 percent. Despite all efforts, poverty is declining very slowly—by only about 2 percent per year,» the Deputy Cabinet Chairman said.

According to him, poverty rates among children under the age of 16 reach 33 percent, with around 950,000 children in Kyrgyzstan living below the poverty line.

Edil Baisalov added that the Cabinet of Ministers’ five-year plan includes a target to reduce poverty to 20 percent, expressing hope that the figure could be brought down to 15 percent within five years.