13:37
USD 87.45
EUR 104.66
RUB 1.14
English

Almost a million children in Kyrgyzstan live below poverty line

Poverty rates in Kyrgyzstan are declining very slowly. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Edil Baisalov, stated at a joint meeting of Eldik and Ala-Too parliamentary groups.

Eldik group leader Akylbek Tumonbaev noted that deputies invited Cabinet representatives to discuss the implementation of legislation on state social benefits. He noted that a bill had been initiated to provide allowances to all children under 12.

Edil Baisalov reported that poverty rates have risen sharply to 30 percent during the pandemic.

«A person is considered to be living below the poverty line if their annual income is less than 65,000 soms. Last year, the poverty rate stood at 25.7 percent. Despite all efforts, poverty is declining very slowly—by only about 2 percent per year,» the Deputy Cabinet Chairman said.

According to him, poverty rates among children under the age of 16 reach 33 percent, with around 950,000 children in Kyrgyzstan living below the poverty line.

Edil Baisalov added that the Cabinet of Ministers’ five-year plan includes a target to reduce poverty to 20 percent, expressing hope that the figure could be brought down to 15 percent within five years.
link: https://24.kg/english/359946/
views: 158
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan stands in solidarity with global initiative to combat hunger, poverty
Kyrgyzstan's prospects in fight against poverty and lessons from China
Number of Kyrgyzstanis living in extreme poverty falls eightfold
Poverty rate in Kyrgyzstan drops to 25.7 percent
0.4 percent of population of Kyrgyzstan live in multidimensional poverty
Poverty level increases in Bishkek
1.1 million children live in poverty in Kyrgyzstan
One third of population lives below poverty line in Kyrgyzstan
China allocates $3.7 billion to Central Asian countries to alleviate poverty
229,000 families live in poverty in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
30 January, Friday
12:17
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damag...
12:11
Almost a million children in Kyrgyzstan live below poverty line
12:05
President approves Kyrgyzstan's civil defense plans for 2026
11:51
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree on radio frequencies along border
11:43
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to open drug addicts rehabilitation center