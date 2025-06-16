12:35
Poverty rate in Kyrgyzstan drops to 25.7 percent

In 2024, the poverty rate in Kyrgyzstan stood at 25.7 percent, showing a decrease of 4.1 percentage points compared to 2023. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

The monetary value of the general poverty line during the reporting period reached 65,417 soms per capita per year, while the extreme poverty line — 41,349 soms.

At least 1,871 million people lived below the poverty line in 2024, nearly 62 percent of whom resided in rural areas.

The National Statistical Committee also reported that the poverty rate declined across all regions of the country compared to the previous year. It decreased by 4.9 percentage points in Chui region, in Batken region — by 4.1, in Talas region — by 3.3, in Jalal-Abad region — by 3.2, in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions — by 2.6 and 2.1 percentage points, respectively.

Significant decreases were also recorded in Bishkek — by 9 percentage points and in Osh city — by 6.3 percentage points.
